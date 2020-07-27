Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 35,224 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.