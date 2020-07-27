Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VV opened at $148.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

