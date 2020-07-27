Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $367.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.17. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

