Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,413 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $18.14 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

