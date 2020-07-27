Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,163 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

