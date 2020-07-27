Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,480 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $83.80 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.