Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Msci by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 2.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci stock opened at $385.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.94. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.24.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.