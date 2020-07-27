Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.02 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,691 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of VMware by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,899 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $140.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

