Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,415,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

