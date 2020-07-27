Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.40 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of AES worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,193,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

