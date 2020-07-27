Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 283.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.20 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.