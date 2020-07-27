Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 139,118 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

