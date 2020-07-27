Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,217 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of FDX opened at $165.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.