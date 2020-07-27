Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -211.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.