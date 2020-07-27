Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.