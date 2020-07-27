Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.