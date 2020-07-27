Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 43,750 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 227.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,764 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,768. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $122.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

