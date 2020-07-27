Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,862 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 255.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

