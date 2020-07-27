Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $233.48 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.46 and a fifty-two week high of $248.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.