Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 97,932 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,284,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,260,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,460,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $286.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $300.03.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

