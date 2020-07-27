Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 801 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,187.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,068.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $890.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,473. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.