Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 875 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.