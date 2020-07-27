Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 99,341 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,341 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

