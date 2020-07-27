Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

SCHW opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,995,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,646,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,439,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,629 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

