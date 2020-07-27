Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Price Target to $16.00

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 7,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,814.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,304.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 664,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

