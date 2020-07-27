Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

