Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 159” Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOD. DZ Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.50 ($2.18).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 122.16 ($1.50) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.