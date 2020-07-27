Jefferies Financial Group Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $79.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

OGS stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $3,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONE Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

