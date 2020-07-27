Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

