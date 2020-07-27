Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $89,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,760,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,533,000 after acquiring an additional 124,817 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 89.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

