Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 119,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.