Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

