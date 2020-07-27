JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $220.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSFT. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

