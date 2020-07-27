JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

