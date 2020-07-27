Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,775 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.