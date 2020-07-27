Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kelt Exploration in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kelt Exploration’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEL. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.88.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$1.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The stock has a market cap of $358.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.17. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

