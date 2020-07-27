KeyCorp Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $47.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

NYSE PNR opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Pentair by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

