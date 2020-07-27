Kinross Gold (KGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

