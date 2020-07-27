Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after buying an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $115,208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KL opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

