Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Knight Equity

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price boosted by Knight Equity from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

KNX stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,725 shares of company stock worth $14,972,114. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 152.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 162,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

