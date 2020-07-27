Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -674.67 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.