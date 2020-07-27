Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

