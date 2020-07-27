Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $345.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $367.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

