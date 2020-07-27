Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

