Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.06.

LVS stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

