Li Auto Plans $855 Million IPO for July 31st (LI)

Li Auto (LI) plans to raise $855 million in an IPO on Friday, July 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 95,000,000 shares at $8.00-$10.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Li Auto generated $160.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $308.2 million. The company has a market cap of $6.4 billion.

Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and CICC acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers and Snowball were co-managers.

Li Auto provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an innovator in China’s NEV market. We design, develop, manufacture, and sell premium smart electric SUVs. Through our product, technology, and business model innovation, we provide families with safe, convenient, and cost-effective mobility solutions. We are the first to successfully commercialize EREVs in China. Our first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. We started the volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and delivered over 10,400 Li ONEs as of June 30, 2020. “.

Li Auto was founded in 2014 and has 2628 employees. The company is located at 8th Floor, Block D, Building 8, 4th District of Wangjing East Garden, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100102, People’s Republic of China. and can be reached via phone at +86 (10) 8742-7209 or on the web at http://www.lixiang.com.

