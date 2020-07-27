Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

