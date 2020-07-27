Liberty Global (LBTYB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

NASDAQ:LBTYB opened at $23.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $58.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

