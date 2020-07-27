Liberty Global (LBTYK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.