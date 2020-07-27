LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Trimmed by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LKQ were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $597,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 144,172 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.96 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.